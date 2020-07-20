|
SACH, Valerie Mary (Formerly Spence, formerly Liley, formerly Foote, nee Garner.) Passed away at home on Friday 17th July 2020, aged 81 years. Loved wife of Roderick John Sach. Loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of the Foote, Liley, and Spence families. Loved sister, aunt, and great aunt of the Garner family. Loved friend and grandmother of the Sach family. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Valerie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 at 1pm to be followed by a Private Cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020