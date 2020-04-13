|
|
|
CARROLL, Valerie (Val). Born 24 December 1929, Mum has passed peacefully at the Sands on Saturday 11 April 2020, 20 years and a morning since our Dad, and Mum's late husband Phill left us. Thankyou Dad and Bill for hearing my prayer. Mum you stayed so strong for us these last 20 years. Mum has and is much loved by my 4 brothers 3 sisters and partners. A loved grandma and great grandma to more. Thankyou to family and friends who celebrated Mum's 90 years with us recently. Thankyou mum for your love, care, support and friendship. Neither death nor time will separate us, you will be with me forever. Rest easy now Mum in the care of those who left us earlier, and knowing the love I have for you will never fade, your proud son Phill. Thankyou Wendy for the unconditional love and support you have given to Mum, you could not have given any more. A memorial will be held at time in the future once our family can be reunited.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020