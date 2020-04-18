Home

HARRISON, Valerie Mary. Peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 13 April 2020 in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman. Much loved mother of Eleanor and Susan, mother in law of Bob. Loved Granny of Christopher and Kim, Nicholas and Tracy and great grandsons Isaac and Joshua. A gentle, independent, strong lady, always interested in the world about her. A private cremation will be held. All Communication c/- "The Reay Family" P.O. Box 24464 Royal Oak Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
