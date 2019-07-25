|
SYKES, Valerie Margaret (Val) (nee Sisarich). On 24 July 2019 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dayl and Clyde, Jan and Joe, Rodney and Raewyn, Vicki and Terry. Loved grandmother of Kelly, Nicola, Kirsty, Joseph, Natalie, Laura, Holley, Jamie, and Sophie and a great grandmother of 9. "No more heated plates" A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 30 July at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019