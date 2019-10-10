|
|
|
KING, Valerie Mae. Peacefully in her 91st year, at Waikato Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Jenny and Allan, Pam, Peter, Lyn, Tracy and Mo, and the late Rodney. Loved Grandma of her many Grandchildren, Great- Grandchildren and Great- Great-Grandchildren. A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at the Paeroa Elim Christian Centre, 77 Station Road, Paeroa, today Friday 11th October, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Paeroa Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 1A Cullen St, Paeroa, 3600.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019