Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
Valerie Louise (Val) PATTERSON

Valerie Louise (Val) PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON, Valerie Louise (Val). Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford Donald Patterson. Loved Mum of Kevin (dec), Carolyn Fifield, and Leslie (dec), and beloved grandmother of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A Service for Val will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 24th January 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Patterson family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
