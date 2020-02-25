Home

Papatoetoe Cottage Funerals
34 Kolmar Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-279 9098
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
Valerie June (nee Webb) (Val) PAYNE


1941 - 2020
Valerie June (nee Webb) (Val) PAYNE Notice
PAYNE, Valerie June (Val) (nee Webb). Born November 30, 1941. Passed away on February 21, 2020. In loving memory of Valerie June Payne. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alistair Vernon Payne. Also mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. The light you give us all is still here but your voice is silent. We all love you. Valerie will be laid to rest at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Wednesday 26th February at 1pm. Until then, Mum can be visited at Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage, 34 Kolmar Road.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
