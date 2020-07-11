Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie June (nee Smith) (Val) EVANS

Add a Memory
Valerie June (nee Smith) (Val) EVANS Notice
EVANS, Valerie June (Val) (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully at Metlife Highlands Care Home on Wednesday 8 July 2020 aged 90 years. Loved wife of Ron and much loved mother and mother in-law of Geoff (deceased) and Jill, and Gael and Roger. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Katie, Ashlee and Chris and great grandmother to her five great grandchildren. Loving and caring grandmother to her extended family. "A special person with kindness to many who will be sadly missed." Thanks and appreciation to Metlife Highlands staff who gave of their time and special care to Val. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland at 10:30am on Tuesday 14th July 2020.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -