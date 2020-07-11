|
EVANS, Valerie June (Val) (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully at Metlife Highlands Care Home on Wednesday 8 July 2020 aged 90 years. Loved wife of Ron and much loved mother and mother in-law of Geoff (deceased) and Jill, and Gael and Roger. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Katie, Ashlee and Chris and great grandmother to her five great grandchildren. Loving and caring grandmother to her extended family. "A special person with kindness to many who will be sadly missed." Thanks and appreciation to Metlife Highlands staff who gave of their time and special care to Val. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland at 10:30am on Tuesday 14th July 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020