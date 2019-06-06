|
|
|
RAY, Valerie Joyce (nee Sturm). Passed away on 1 June 2019 after a very courageous battle, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric for 57 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Audrey, Stephen and Tania, Stewart (deceased) and Linda, David, Andrew and Lacretia, and Christine. Loved Nana and Great Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. As per Valerie's wishes, a private service has been held. "Our thoughts are always with you; Your place no one can fill; In life I loved you dearly; In death I love you still". All communications to the Baker Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More