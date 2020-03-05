|
RASSIE, Valerie Joy (Joy). On 3rd March, 2020 passed away peacefully at Switzer Residential Care Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mother of Rosalind, Brian, Pamela, loved grandmother of Byron, Harrison, Laura, Elizabeth, Richie, Rowan and Amanda. Forever loved and cherished. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Special thanks to all the staff of Switzer Care for their loving care of mum. All communications to the Rassie family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020