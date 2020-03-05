Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie RASSIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Joy (Joy) RASSIE

Add a Memory
Valerie Joy (Joy) RASSIE Notice
RASSIE, Valerie Joy (Joy). On 3rd March, 2020 passed away peacefully at Switzer Residential Care Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mother of Rosalind, Brian, Pamela, loved grandmother of Byron, Harrison, Laura, Elizabeth, Richie, Rowan and Amanda. Forever loved and cherished. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Special thanks to all the staff of Switzer Care for their loving care of mum. All communications to the Rassie family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -