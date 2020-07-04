Home

Valerie Joy (Val) MORRIS

Valerie Joy (Val) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Valerie Joy (Val). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 2 July 2020 at Selwyn Village Hospital Pt Chevalier, Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack Morris. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Kevin and Elizabeth, Phillip and Ruth, and Lindsay and Dianne. Adored Nana-Granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Val will be celebrated in the Garden Chapel Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday 8 July at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
