GOULD, Valerie Jeanne (Val). Passed away on Sunday 7 July 2019. The most incredible and irreplaceable mother to Natasha. Mother-in-law to Jeremy, and Grandmother to Hannah, David and Jackson. A loving and wonderful friend to so many equally wonderful people. Thank you to Ward 63 at Auckland Hospital and most special thanks to St John's Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St John. www.stjohn.org.nz A service for Val will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 11 July 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019