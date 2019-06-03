Home

Valerie Jean (Couchman) READ

Valerie Jean (Couchman) READ Notice
READ, Valerie Jean (nee Couchman). Passed away 31st May 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Ian Read, loving mother and mother-in-law to Lynda and Adrian, Wayne and Cheryl, Megan, Nikki and Aaron, and Naomi. Adored Nana of Chelsea and Haydon, Crystal and Liam, Courteney and Jamie, Jordan, Josh, Cameron, Harley, Lane, Lincoln, Dakota, Andrew and Great-Nana to Connor. A funeral will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance,117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday 7th June at 2pm. Please wear something bright to help celebrate mum's life. In lieu of flowers please donate to Lake Taupo Hospice, and donations may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
