PELLING, Valerie Jean. Born 1st July 1927. Valerie passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 27th June 2019 with family members at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Gilbert and mother and mother-in-law to Garry and Viccy, Bryan, Terry and Jeff and Amy. Grandmother of Kirsty and Dion, Briar, Tarryn and Uaina, Gemma, Danny, Katrina and Brent, Shane and Simone. Great grandmother of 16. "Forever loved and always remembered" In accordance with Valerie's wishes a private family service and interment has been held. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Hayman Care Home for the kind and compassionate way they have managed Valerie's care over many years, and to the medical team and nursing staff of Ward 11 Middlemore Hospital for their outstanding professionalism and devotion to duty during her final days. All communications to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
