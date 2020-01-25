|
ELLEY, Valerie Jean (nee Brooker). Peacefully on 19 January 2020, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Reuben Donald. Loved mother of Donald, Margie and Roger, Fergus and Helen, Fiona and Callum. Grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 9. A woman of character, faith and lifelong service for her Lord. A service in celebration of Val's life will be held on Friday 31 January at 11 a.m. at Epsom Presbyterian Church, 10 Gardner Road, Epsom. Flowers and clothes that reflect Val's love for the garden welcomed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020