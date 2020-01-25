Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Epsom Presbyterian Church
10 Gardner Road
Epsom
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie ELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Jean (Brooker) ELLEY

Add a Memory
Valerie Jean (Brooker) ELLEY Notice
ELLEY, Valerie Jean (nee Brooker). Peacefully on 19 January 2020, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Reuben Donald. Loved mother of Donald, Margie and Roger, Fergus and Helen, Fiona and Callum. Grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 9. A woman of character, faith and lifelong service for her Lord. A service in celebration of Val's life will be held on Friday 31 January at 11 a.m. at Epsom Presbyterian Church, 10 Gardner Road, Epsom. Flowers and clothes that reflect Val's love for the garden welcomed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -