PENNEY, Valerie Harriette (Val) (nee Smith). Born September 24, 1939. Passed away February 23, 2020 at Arran Court aged 80. Loving and highly respected wife of Arthur and mother of Brett and wife Veronica, Grandmother of Josh and Emma and daughter Selina and Partner Mel. Over 54 years married she made my life in such a way that she kept me forever grateful for being her husband. Will be sadly missed by us all, I will miss and always love you. A Service will be held at Morrisons, Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 28 February at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020