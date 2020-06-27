|
BAKER, Valerie Grace (nee Meredith). Peacefully, and far too soon, passed on 26 June 2020, aged 85 years. In her seven short days of illness, she was constantly surrounded by her loving family. Valerie is the deeply loved mother of Sharon, the late Michael, Jonine, Kriselle, the late Kayleen, Mark, Brett, Kayleen, and Clinton. She was also the much-loved wife of the late Mick. Valerie is already sadly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic with borders being closed between NZ and Australia, there will be two ceremonies. The first ceremony will be a service held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 2.00 pm. Valerie's ashes will then be interred at the Te Awamutu Cemetery later in the year, where she will be placed with Mick and eldest son Michael. The date for this will be publicised later this year. Communication C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020