Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie DOCKERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Fay DOCKERTY

Add a Memory
Valerie Fay DOCKERTY Notice
DOCKERTY, Valerie Fay. With sadness I advise that Val in her 97th year passed away on Saturday, 26th September 2020. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mum of Ray(Blue) Urquhart. Cherished grandmother of Trevor and Juliette, Paul and Shelley and great grandmother to Ethan and Emily. Respected friend of Maureen Urquhart. At Val's request there will be no funeral but in lieu of flowers donations to the Kimihia Home and Hospital would be greatly appreciated and posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly. We would like to thank all the staff at Kimihia Home and Hospital for their very good care of Val over the past few months. R I P All communications to the family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -