MCLAUGHLAN, Valerie Eve. 5 May 1935 - 13 June 2019, Aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late George and treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Patrick and Wendy, Mark (deceased), Greg and Rose, Andrew and Sonya, Phillip (deceased), Timothy, Mathew and Ann, Dominic and Anne, Kate and Rob and Brigid. Grandmother of Janelle and Michael, Lana, Kate and Arron, Martina, Scott, Joshua, Campbell, Crystal, Mark, Kurt, Tiffany, Sebastian, Niko. Great Grandmother of Hayley, Corbyn, Billy and Sam. By Val's request a private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
