Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Elizabeth HAWKINS

Add a Memory
Valerie Elizabeth HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS, Valerie Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday 7 October 2019. Cherished wife of the late John. Mum of Donna and Phil; Rick and Yvonne. Nana to Amba, Brooke, Sam and DJ. Great Nana to Joanie and Evie; Aria and Finn. A celebration of Val's life with be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 10 October at 3.30pm. Please wear something colourful.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.