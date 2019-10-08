|
HAWKINS, Valerie Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday 7 October 2019. Cherished wife of the late John. Mum of Donna and Phil; Rick and Yvonne. Nana to Amba, Brooke, Sam and DJ. Great Nana to Joanie and Evie; Aria and Finn. A celebration of Val's life with be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 10 October at 3.30pm. Please wear something colourful.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019