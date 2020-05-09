Home

Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hope Gardens of Remembrance
Nelson
View Map
HOUSTON, Valerie Constance. On May 4, 2020 at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson. Aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Anne and the late Malcolm Trappitt; Leigh and Murray Wackrow; and Gaye (deceased) and Malcolm Mackenzie. Treasured Oohoo of Kirsty, Helen and Juliet; Todd, Julia and Blair; Sarah, Scott and David and her 19 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Owen and Lesley Amos, Joan (dec.) and Dick (dec.) Parkinson, Keith Amos, and Morris Amos (both deceased). Special thanks to Dr Hamish Neil and the staff at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for their loving care. A celebration of Val's life was held at Hope Gardens of Remembrance, Nelson on Thursday, 7 May 2020 at 11am. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
