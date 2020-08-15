Home

Valerie Clara McKENZIE

Valerie Clara McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE, Valerie Clara. On 10 August 2020 after a brief illness. Cherished wife and soul mate of Kenneth for 64 years. Loving mum of Annette and nana of Johnny and Maria and Trent. Great grandmother of Axel and Hunter. Special thanks to the nurses at Ward 2 North Shore Hospital for your care of Val during her brief illness. "You will be forever loved and remembered." Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Val at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Onewa Road, Northcote. All communications to Ken at [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations to the S.P.C.A. PO Box 15349, New Lynn, Auckland 0640 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
