KLAY, Valerie Claire (nee Flashman). Born 26 November 1936. Passed away peacefully on 25 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Much loved Mum of Tony, Anne, Tim, Pauline and Marty. Treasured Mother in law, "beach" Nana and Great Nana. "Forever in our Hearts, She will be sadly missed" Thank you to Mercy Parklands for your outstanding compassion, care and support. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 66 Main Highway, Ellerslie on Friday 29 May 2020 at 2pm. All correspondence to P O Box 22838 Otahuhu Auckland 1640.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020