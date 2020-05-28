Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Church of the Immaculate Conception
66 Main Highway
Ellerslie
View Map
Valerie Claire (Flashman) KLAY


1936 - 2020
Valerie Claire (Flashman) KLAY Notice
KLAY, Valerie Claire (nee Flashman). Born 26 November 1936. Passed away peacefully on 25 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Much loved Mum of Tony, Anne, Tim, Pauline and Marty. Treasured Mother in law, "beach" Nana and Great Nana. "Forever in our Hearts, She will be sadly missed" Thank you to Mercy Parklands for your outstanding compassion, care and support. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 66 Main Highway, Ellerslie on Friday 29 May 2020 at 2pm. All correspondence to P O Box 22838 Otahuhu Auckland 1640.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
