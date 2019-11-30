|
MCNEILL, Valerie Caroline (nee Hyndman). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26 November 2019. Aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loved mother of Robert, Kathryn, Carolyn, Janice, Christopher, Louise and Gregory. Much loved Grandmother of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great, great, grandchild. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Dominic's Catholic Church, 34 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay on Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019