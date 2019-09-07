Home

Valerie BAILEY

BAILEY, Valerie. Peacefully, at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village on 5 September 2019, aged 97, with her niece, Lynn, by her side. Special Aunty Val to nieces Lynn Bartram, Pamela Reade and Robin Gobie and all her other nephews, nieces, grand- nephews and grand-nieces. A celebration of Val's life will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday 10 September at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, Meadowbank. Special thanks are due to the staff of Kathmandu suite, Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their superb care and attention to Val. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87 233, Auckland 1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
