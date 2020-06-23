Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Opotiki Golf Club
Fromow Road
Opotiki
Valerie Anne LOVERIDGE

LOVERIDGE, Valerie Anne. On Sunday 21 June 2020, peacefully at Thornton Park, Opotiki, with Milton by her side, aged 78. Beloved wife and best friend of Milton. Beloved mother of Nichole, Janine, Broni, Joanne, and Marie. Dearly loved Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thank you to Dr Peter Conolly, Dr Keri Ratima, EBOP Hospice and the staff of Thornton Park Rest Home for their wonderful care of Val. In accordance with Valerie's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at the Opotiki Golf Club, Fromow Road, Opotiki on Sunday 28th June at 1pm. Communications please to the Loveridge family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, or to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
