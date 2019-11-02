Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Valerie Anne (Val) HARGRAVE

Valerie Anne (Val) HARGRAVE Notice
HARGRAVE, Valerie Anne (Val). On 31st October, 2019 passed away peacefuly at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald, treasured Mum of Jacqui and David, Andrea and Phillip (deceased), Lisa and Earl. Much loved Nana, Grandma and NanaNana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved and remembered always. A service for Val will be held in the St. Paul's Anglican Church, 30 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Wednesday, 6th November, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Hargrave family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland, 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
