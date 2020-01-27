Home

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
180 Centreway Road
Orewa
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Drifter Coffee
George Lowe Place
Orewa
View Map
Valerie Ann (nee Keefe) (Val) BENNETT

Valerie Ann (nee Keefe) (Val) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Valerie Ann (Val) (nee Keefe). Our beautiful mum, Valerie Ann Bennett, passed away on Friday, 24th of January 2020 in her home with loved ones at her side; aged 85 years. Beloved and adored wife of the late Henry John "Mick" Bennett, her one and only. She is precious mum to Michael, Catherine, Jonathan, David and Victoria and loving mother-in-law to Nick, Megan, Ellen and Danica. Her grandchildren loved their nana and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday January 30th at 11:00am, followed by interment at the Puhoi Cemetery. From 2:00pm onwards, family and friends are invited to join in celebrating her life at Drifter Coffee, George Lowe Place, Orewa. Special thanks to staff at North Shore Hospital and Hibiscus Hospice for their kindness and care of her during this time.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
