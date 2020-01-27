|
BENNETT, Valerie Ann (Val) (nee Keefe). Our beautiful mum, Valerie Ann Bennett, passed away on Friday, 24th of January 2020 in her home with loved ones at her side; aged 85 years. Beloved and adored wife of the late Henry John "Mick" Bennett, her one and only. She is precious mum to Michael, Catherine, Jonathan, David and Victoria and loving mother-in-law to Nick, Megan, Ellen and Danica. Her grandchildren loved their nana and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday January 30th at 11:00am, followed by interment at the Puhoi Cemetery. From 2:00pm onwards, family and friends are invited to join in celebrating her life at Drifter Coffee, George Lowe Place, Orewa. Special thanks to staff at North Shore Hospital and Hibiscus Hospice for their kindness and care of her during this time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020