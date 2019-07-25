|
REID, Valerie Amy Joyce. Passed away on 23 July 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Liticia. Adored Nana of Tahla and Hannah. Treasured Great Nana of Brooklyn, Zoey and Scarlett. A service for Val will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 27 July 2019 at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Variety - The Children's Charity, PO Box 17276, Greenlane, Auckland 1546, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Reid family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019