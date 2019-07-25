Home

Valerie Amy Joyce REID

Valerie Amy Joyce REID Notice
REID, Valerie Amy Joyce. Passed away on 23 July 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Liticia. Adored Nana of Tahla and Hannah. Treasured Great Nana of Brooklyn, Zoey and Scarlett. A service for Val will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 27 July 2019 at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Variety - The Children's Charity, PO Box 17276, Greenlane, Auckland 1546, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Reid family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
