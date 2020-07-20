Home

Valencia Claire GOLDFINCH

Valencia Claire GOLDFINCH In Memoriam
GOLDFINCH, Valencia Claire. Passed away July 20, 2019. You've been gone a year Mum, missing from our lives. The pain has not lessened as each day has passed. The love we had for you, when you were here with us. Still fills our hearts and minds each and every day. Our eternal love... for the most precious mum, nana and great nana. Sandra, Ross and Cristina. Claire and Paul, Alessandro and little Ivy. Rest peacefully beautiful lady. X0X0 X0X0



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020
