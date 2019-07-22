Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Valencia GOLDFINCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valencia Claire (Claire) GOLDFINCH

Add a Memory
Valencia Claire (Claire) GOLDFINCH Notice
GOLDFINCH, Valencia Claire (Claire). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019, surrounded by her family; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Treasured mother and mother in-law of Greg and Sheryl, Marilyn and Sean, Jim and Beth, Susan (deceased), John, Sandra and Kevin, Bru and Linda, Ted and Bindy, Careen and Robert, and Tracey. A celebration of Claire's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday 24th July at 10.30am prior to a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.