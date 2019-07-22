|
GOLDFINCH, Valencia Claire (Claire). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019, surrounded by her family; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Treasured mother and mother in-law of Greg and Sheryl, Marilyn and Sean, Jim and Beth, Susan (deceased), John, Sandra and Kevin, Bru and Linda, Ted and Bindy, Careen and Robert, and Tracey. A celebration of Claire's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday 24th July at 10.30am prior to a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019