|
|
|
KELLING, Valda Myriam. Peacefully in Nelson on 9 October, 2019, after a brave battle; aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Craig and Teresa, Brad and Marney, Dayne, Todd and Melissa, Andre and Ronda. Nana of Trey, Tegan, Cortnee, Kaitlyn, Amelise. A service to celebrate Valda's life will be held at the Gardens of the World, cnr of Patons Road and Clover Road, Hope, on Monday 14 October, at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to: PO Box 283, Nelson. Messages to the Kelling Family, C/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019