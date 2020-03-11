Home

Valda Lilian Joan (Valda) ELLIOTT

Valda Lilian Joan (Valda) ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT, Valda Lilian Joan (Valda). Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2020. Cherished wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother and mother in law of Andrea and Ray, Wendy and Neil, and Adam and Trisha. Loved Nana of Melanie, Cameron, Nicholas, David and Thomas. Great Nana of Elizabeth and Caitlin. A private service for Valda will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 13 March 2020 at 11:00 am. All communications to the Elliott family c/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
