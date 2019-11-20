Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Romaleigh
31 Ocean View Road
Northcote
Valda Gwendoline WARD

Valda Gwendoline WARD Notice
WARD, Valda Gwendoline. Passed away 18 November 2019 at Greenwich Gardens Care Home in her 101st year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Fred, loved mother of Tony and Pat and mother-in-law of Pam and the late Mike. Grandma to 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. Special thanks to Greenwich Care Home staff for the personal kindness and comfort of Val. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Child Cancer Foundation via this link bit.ly/vgward1811 or www.childcancer.org.nz A service to celebrate Valda's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 22 November 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
