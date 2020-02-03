Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Valarie Adelaide SHADBOLT

Valarie Adelaide SHADBOLT Notice
SHADBOLT, Valarie Adelaide. Passed away peacefully Friday 31 January 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Fred, mother and mother-in-law of Allan (deceased) and Jacqui, Brian (deceased) and Jocelyn, Ross and Beryl, Gavin and Judy, Dianne and John and Glenys. Loved Nana, Great Nana and Great-great Nana to many. A celebration of Val's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 4 February 2020 at 2:00 pm. Communication to the Shadbolt Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
