SHADBOLT, Valarie Adelaide. Passed away peacefully Friday 31 January 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Fred, mother and mother-in-law of Allan (deceased) and Jacqui, Brian (deceased) and Jocelyn, Ross and Beryl, Gavin and Judy, Dianne and John and Glenys. Loved Nana, Great Nana and Great-great Nana to many. A celebration of Val's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 4 February 2020 at 2:00 pm. Communication to the Shadbolt Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020