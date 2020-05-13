Home

CRUICKSHANK, Valancia Margarita (nee Phillips). On 6 May 2020 in the comfort of her home, aged 81 years. Loved mother of Robyn Rackham, Sandra and Paul Kelly. Treasured and loved Nana of Michael, Melissa, Renee, their partners, and a very special Aunty to Shazmynne and David. Great Nana Crooky of Cameron, Kharn and Courtney. Due to Alert Level 2, a private service must be held. Contact [email protected] to register for the webcast link to view Valancia's service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
