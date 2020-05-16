Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Vaila WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaila Elizabeth (Abernethy) WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Vaila Elizabeth (Abernethy) WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Vaila Elizabeth (nee Abernethy). Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori on 14 May 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Erin and Anton, Linda and Andrew. Loving grandma of Emma, Hugo, Greer, and Liv. Loved sister of Laurie and the late Gordon. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Selwyn Sprott Village. A private cremation will be held with a memorial service to follow once restrictions are lifted. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 2374174 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vaila's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -