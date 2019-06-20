|
MACDONALD, Vaai Letufuga Richard. Born September 04, 1949. Passed away on June 14, 2019. It is with deep regret we announce the peaceful passing of Vaai Letufuga Richard Mason Macdonald, beloved husband, father, brother, Uncle and grandfather on Friday 14th June 2019. He is survived by his siblings Muliagatele Leckie, Rowena, Angus Junior and wife Ana including daughters Helene, Michelle, Rowena, Eleitino, Leafaitulagi, Ariana and grandchildren. His requiem mass will be held on Friday 21st June at 10am at Sacred Heart Parish in Ponsonby and then onto his final resting place at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Auckland New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
