MAKAEA, Usesifaalama (Sifa). Born 17 July 1940 passed away peacefully 24 May 2019 at Waitakere Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of late Sialemaeka Makaea. Loving mum of Doreen and Rev. Tale, Alan and Pat, Anthony and Pauline, and Mark. Cherished Nena and Great Nena. Family service Wednesday 29 May 2019 at 6pm. and funeral service Thursday 30 May at 11am. Both to be held at Te Atatu Congregational Church, 136 Te Atatu Road, Te Atatu. '...a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised" Proverbs 31:30.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
