Ursula Mary CASELEY

CASELEY, Ursula Mary. Passed away peacefully at her home. Much adored wife of the late Roy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Yoshimi, Paul and Whai, Jules and the Late Tom and Jo and Jenni. A Service for Mary will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson on Saturday 28th September 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Ambulance would be appreciated. Respectfully cared for by: Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors. F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
