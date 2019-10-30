Home

Ursula Margaret BRAILEY

Ursula Margaret BRAILEY Notice
BRAILEY, Ursula Margaret. On 28 October 2019 peacefully in her 87th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Juliana and Herbert Brailey. Loved sister and sister- in-law of the late Phillip and Molly Brailey, Ena and Pat Shone, Sister Agnes s.j.c., Brother Bertie f.m.s., Father Leonard f.m.s., Rosaline and Cyril Weaver, Norah and Peter Tattersall. Loved and loving aunt, great-aunt and great- great-aunt of all her many nieces and nephews. Requiescat In Pace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Sunset View Road, Panmure, Auckland at 11am on Friday 1 November 2019, prior to interment in the Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
