WARNER, Ursula Jean (Nee Oppert). On October 21st 2020 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taupo, in her 82nd year. Treasured wife of the late Phil. Dearly loved Mum of Lee and Robert (Brisbane), Lynda and the late Peter Jackson (Rotorua). Special Nana of Nick, Christina, Michelle and James. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Ursula at The Taupo Public Cemetery on Wednesday 28th October at 1.30pm. Communications to C/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Enquiries to Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Phone 0737 89 636
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020