Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter
Victoria Street
Hamilton
View Map
Ursula Bidlake BISLEY

Ursula Bidlake BISLEY Notice
BISLEY, Ursula Bidlake. Died peacefully on Thursday 14 November 2019. Daughter of the late Lionel and Isabel Richards, sister of the late Bernard and Barbara Richards, wife of Robin, mother of Charles, Sarah, Brigid, and the late Nicolas and Jenny, mother-in-law of Elizabeth, Jacqui, and Hugh. Grandmother of Daniel, Rebecca, Tahli, Chloe, Naomi, Alexander, Catherine, Peter, William, Josef, Anthony, Genevieve, Florence, Isabella; great grandmother of Jade, Mia, Lily, Leah, Milan, Julia, and Raff. Dearly loved. Arohanui. E moe, e moe. The funeral will be held on Monday 18 November 2019 at 11:00am at The Waikato Cathe-dral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton. All communications to The Bisley Family c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
