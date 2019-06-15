MOLLER, Upokoina (nee Tuakana). Passed away peacefully, at home on 12 June 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Bent Thomas Moller. Ina was a most loving mother to Philip, Susan, Joy, Jeffery and Mark. Doting and proud grand mama of Benton, Jenna, Lily, Jye, Koko and Aimee. Our beautiful Mum newly arrived from the village of Ivirua, Mangaia, Cook Islands met our dashing father from Copenhagen Denmark at a Wellington dance hall in 1954. We are so proud of them and we give thanks for their long life lived with adoration and love for each other, united now in heaven, in everlasting peace. Our deepest gratitude to Mum's team of loving carers who enabled her to live in dignity in the sanctuary of her home, these last 3 years. A service for family and friends is being held at the Manurewa Baptist Church, Lupton Road on Tuesday 18 June at 11 am, followed by a midday tea in the Church Hall, then burial.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019