Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Una May Thorn (Shutes) DOWDING

Una May Thorn (Shutes) DOWDING Notice
DOWDING, Una May Thorn (nee Shutes). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9 July 2020, at Fairview Care, Albany aged 100 years. Much loved wife of the late Ed. Mother and mother in law of John and Elaine, and grandmother of Stewart. Beloved aunt of Pam, Judy, Roger, Murray, and Anne. A service to celebrate Una's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel, Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 17 July at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA Auckland https://www.spca.nz/ would be gratefully received.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
