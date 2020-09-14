|
BELL, Una Mary (nee Withers). Passed away peacefully Wednesday 9th September, in her 91st year. Wife of 63 years to her beloved Peter (who died in 2014). Loved and devoted mother of Julie and Gary, Christine and John, Margaret and Neil, Janet and Harry (deceased), Stephen, Gregory and Sandra, Gavin, Kenneth and Claudia, Martin and Lisa. Cherished Gran to 26 grand-children and 25 great-grand-children. We offer our thanks to all who so lovingly cared for our Mum, including Karie her home helper, all those who attended her at North Shore Hospital Ward 3, Ward 6, Ward 14 and finally Ward 10, and the kind and caring staff at Eversleigh Hospital in Belmont - we are so very grateful to you all. Sadly, due to current restrictions, Mum's funeral must be private. At a future date we will hold a memorial in her honour. May the angels lead her to paradise, the saints and martyrs come to welcome her to eternal life. Eternal rest grant to her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020