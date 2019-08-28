|
ASTON, Una Mary. 3 October 1941 - 26 August 2019. Passed away peacefully at the Julia Wallace retirement village, Aged 77 years. Much loved mother of Marilyn (deceased), Dale (deceased), Karen, Wayne, Tony and Robyn. Dearly loved Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 6. A service for Una will be held in the Kelvin grove Crematorium chapel, James line Palmerston North on Friday August 30, 2019, at 11am followed by a private cremation. Gardenview Funeral Sevices 06 560 3054
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019