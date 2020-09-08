Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Seddon Street
Rotorua
Una Maletina REID


1928 - 2020
Una Maletina REID Notice
REID, Una Maletina. 30th January 1928 - 5th September 2020. Loved wife of Ron (deceased). Loved mother and mother in law of Larry and Paula, Jennifer and John (deceased), Ron and June, Geoff and Gayle, and Catherine (deceased). Beloved Nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua, on Wednesday, 9th September at 12pm, followed by burial at The Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
