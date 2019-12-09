Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Un CHUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Un Yim (Rita) CHUNG

Add a Memory
Un Yim (Rita) CHUNG Notice
CHUNG, Un Yim (Rita). Passed away at home on 6th December 2019. Loved wife of Hoy Kwun Chung (Harry). Loved mother of Chris, Gerald, Des and Barry. Loved Mama to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Rita will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 1:30pm followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Chung family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Un's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -