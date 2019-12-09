|
CHUNG, Un Yim (Rita). Passed away at home on 6th December 2019. Loved wife of Hoy Kwun Chung (Harry). Loved mother of Chris, Gerald, Des and Barry. Loved Mama to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Rita will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 1:30pm followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Chung family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019