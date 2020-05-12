|
MADILL, Ula Mabel. Born 29.06.1924 - Passed away 09.05.2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Loving mother and mother in law of Phil and Sharlene, and Sue and Neville. Loved grandma of Frazer, Rebecca, Dean and Corey. Great grandma of her 10 great grandchildren. Privately cremated and a celebration of Ula's life will be held at a later date. Any communications to Sue Jamieson 101 Jamieson Road, RD2 Pukekohe 2677.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020